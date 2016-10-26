Tajikistan President receives Nation's Leader title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Lower House Deputies of the Tajikistan parliament have unanimously voted for giving Emomalii Rahmon the status of the founder of independent Tajikistan. The deputies have also voted for giving the constitutional status to the Law "On the Founder of Peace and National Unity - the Leader of the Nation" which was adopted in December 2015, Asia plus informs.

Deputies have adopted several amendments to the named law. Particularly the amendments declare Emomalii Rahmon the founder of independent Tajikistan. They also provide for establishing of the Nation Leader's Fund, the Nation Leader Medal and the Nation Leader Award. According to amendments, from now on all occasions of the national level, the government and parliament meetings there will be the special sit of the Leader of the Nation which will be equipped with all the modern communication means.

At present the deputies discuss the draft of the constitutional law "On Social Security, Service and Protection of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan". The law of Tajikistan "On the Founder of Peace and National Unity - the Leader of the Nation" was unanimously approved by the Lower House on December 9 and by the Upper Chamber on December 18.

Later on the press service of Tajikistan President wrote on its website that "every developed state adopts such a law - there is similar law in America, Europe and in the countries of the former Soviet Union, including Kazakhstan".

It was noted that the Law "On the Founder of the Peace and National Unity - the Leader of the Nation" was developed and adopted in order to strengthen the constitutional fundament of the country, independence and integrity of the territory, unity of the Homeland, future existence of statehood of Tajikistan, promote democracy, economic, social and cultural growth, protection of historical values of national statehood and free development of each person.

The law defines the role of the President as the founder of peace and national unity, "the symbol of permanence of Tajik sovereign statehood". The leader of the nation leaves the presidential post he reserves the right to address the people of the republic and participate in important events of the national level. According to the Law it is mandatory for all government institutions to fulfill all recommendations of the Leader of the Nation, whilst all "important political internal and foreign problems" shall be solved with the concurrence of the Leader. The Leader of the Nation shall have immunity, according to the Article 2 of the Law. It is forbidden to detain, arrest and search the Leader. Also all property and real estate which belongs to the Leader of the nation and his relatives shall be indefeasible. According to the adopted Law, President Emomalii Rahmon, shall have his working residency in the capital and smaller homeland.

The leader of the nation and his family will be also under protection of state security all his life. Upon termination of the presidential term the Leader of the nation will be provided with a business car and driver. He shall also retain his house and country house. Medical service is guaranteed to the leader of the nation for life. The leader of the nation will receive pension to the amount of 80% of his official pay rate. The law also provided for creation of the archive, library and museum of the Leader of the nation. Today the adopted law has received the status of the constitutional law, which is based on the Constitution of Tajikistan