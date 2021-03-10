Tajikistan receives first batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - 192,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were delivered to Tajikistan by Somon Air from Delhi, NIAT Khovar reports.

The rest of the vaccine will be phased in to Tajikistan in the near future.

The vaccine was added on February 15, 2021 to the list of immunobiological materials used in emergencies by the World Health Organization.

It is currently used in 61 countries.

The vaccine was allocated per initiative of the government of Tajikistan and with the support of development partners within the framework of the WHO global mechanism for equal access to vaccines (COVAX).

The official ceremony of delivery of the vaccine to Tajikistan was held at the Dushanbe International Airport, which was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Matlubakhon Sattoriyon, Minister of Health and Social Protection of the Population Jamoliddin Abdullozoda, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Muzaffar Huseynzoda, Indian Ambassador Viraj Singh, WHO Representative Viktor Olsavsky, head of the EU Delegation Marilyn Josefson, UNICEF Representative Osama Maccabi and other officials.

Vulnerable groups of the population will be vaccinated first on a voluntary basis. This includes health workers, those working in strategic sectors of the national economy, citizens over 60 years old, people suffering from chronic non-communicable diseases, as well as education and science workers.