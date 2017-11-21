Tajikistan's CIS Presidency to focus on security

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Tajikistan's CIS Presidency will focus on security, Ambassador of Tajikistan to Belarus, Permanent Plenipotentiary Representative in the CIS statutory and other bodies Kozidavlat Koimdodov told a press conference on 21 November, BelTA has learned.

The diplomat recalled that the decision on Tajikistan's chairmanship in the CIS in 2018 was taken at the CIS summit in Sochi in October. "We started to prepare the concept of the presidency in advance. We set up an organizing committee . It is headed by the prime minister and includes experienced professionals. During the the CIS summit in Sochi, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon announced the highlights of this concept," the ambassador said.



He assured that his country's presidency will be aimed at ensuring the continuity in the CIS and consolidating on the past achievements. "In previous years the CIS adopted many documents and programs, and we intend to continue their implementation," Kozidavlat Koimdodov noted.



Particular attention will be attached to security and stability. Assistance will be provided to the practical implementation of the decisions and policy documents adopted in the CIS to combat global threats and challenges. These include terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking and other forms of transnational organized crime.



Contacts in the social and labor relations and migration will be one of the important priorities. In the humanitarian sector, efforts will be directed to coordinate activities in science, education, culture, healthcare, information, and tourism.



As for economic cooperation, the focus will be on the action plan to implement the third stage of the CIS Economic Development Strategy for the period through 2020.



The agenda of Tajikistan's chairmanship in the CIS is divided into six sections and includes 42 points.



In 2017, Russia presides in the CIS. Turkmenistan will be the CIS co-chair in 2018, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.