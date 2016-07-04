Tajikistan's Permanent Representative to UN elected New Vice President of ECOSOC

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - On June 30, 2016 Mahmadamin Mahmadaminov, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tajikistan to the United Nations, was nominated by the Asia and Pacific Group, which consists of 55 countries, with a majority vote of the total number, to the position of Vice President of the Economic and Social Council of UN for year 2017, MFA Information Department reports.

The structure of ECOSOC is composed of Chairman and 4 Deputies.



On June 14, 2016 during the elections of new members to this Council for years 2017-2019 candidacy of Tajikistan alongside with China, UAE and Republic of Korea from Asia and Pacific Group, has gained 183 voices and was elected as a member to this Council for years 2017-2018 for the first time, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.tj.