Tajikistan signed EXPO 2017 participation contract

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chief organizer of the EXPO 2017 international specialized exhibition Akhmetzhan Yessimov met with National EXPO Commissioner of the Republic of Tajikistan Sharif Said in Astana on Friday.

The sides entered into the agreement on participation of Tajikistan in the exhibition.

“Tajikistan became the 90th country which signed the EXPO participation contract. We are planning to increase the number of participating countries to 110 and finish the procedure of signing the EXPO participation contracts with all of them by the end of the year,” Yessimov said.

In turn, the Tajik Commissioner noted that his country will demonstrate its achievements in renewable energy sources at the EXPO 2017.

“Tajikistan possesses great reserves of hydro-energy resources. Nowadays, we use them only by 5%. Therefore, EXPO 2017 platform is a big opportunity for our country,” he said.

As the press service of the Astana EXPO 2017 NC informed, the procedure of compiling the list of the EXPO participating countries consists of two stages – official confirmation of participation and signing the EXPO participation deals.

Slovakia and Greece have confirmed their participation this week, and Spain signed the EXPO 2017 participation agreement.

Three more deals are expected to be signed with Belgium, Qatar and Uzbekistan soon.

106 countries have already confirmed their participation in the event. 101 countries have appointed their commissioners.