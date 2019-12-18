Tajikistan to host Kazakhstan Medicine Days

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM The Days of Kazakhstan Medicine will be held on December 19-20 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The goal of the event is to promote cooperation between the healthcare systems of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, boost ties between the medical facilities, exchange practice and knowledge, innovations and technologies to ensure availability and guarantees of medical aid quality for both nations.

The Kazakh delegation, led by Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan Olzhas Abishev, comprises more than 30 leading medical clinics, profile medical organizations, pharmaceutical companies, medical universities, representatives of IT and consulting healthcare companies.

The forum and exhibition of achievements of Kazakhstan’s medicine will be held on the Day 1. The forum will focus on Kazakhstan’s healthcare reforms; get familiarized with innovations and latest technologies applied in practical medicine.

Master classes, check-ups, and consultations will be held on the next day.