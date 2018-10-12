Taksai Princess Mausoleum unveiled in W Kazakhstan
Located near Dolinnyi village, the Taksai burial mound complex is one of the seven sacred places of Kazakhstan. The museum is 7 meters high.
The complex consisting of four burial mounds was unearthed in 2012 by archeologists of the West Kazakhstan history and archeology centre. There was found a grave of a noble woman of Sarmathian period, entirely dripping with gold of the purest tint, Altyn Khanshaiyam (Golden Princess). The total weigh of gold found there was 3 kg. Even her dress was gold-threaded. The richness and complexity of the obsequies prove her high status.
Foreign experts took part in exploring the sensational findings. Kazakhstan's scientists - conservation professionals were engaged in its reconstruction. Altyn Khanshaiym was then taken to Astana to the National Museum of Kazakhstan.