Talgat Kainarbekov becomes new mayor of Kapshagai

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Talgat Kainarbekov has been appointed as new akim (mayor) of Kapshagai town by the instruction of the akim (governor) of Almaty region.

Born in 1969, Mr. Kainarbekov is the native of Almaty region and a graduate of the Abai Almaty State University and the Zhansugurov Zhetysu State University.



In 2011, he graduated from the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the Master's degree in public administration and local government.



Previously Mr. Kainarbekov held the post of akim (mayor) of the town of Tekeli.



Earlier it was reported that Bakhtiyar Unerbayev was named as akim (mayor) of Tekeli town.