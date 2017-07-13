Talgat Musabayev relieved of post as presidential advisor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Talgat Musabayev has been released from his position as Advisor to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Akorda press-service reported.

By order of the Head of State, Talgat Musabayev was relieved of his post as Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan due to his transfer to the other work.

It should be reminded that Talgat Musabayev was appointed a Deputy of the Kazakh Senate by the Decree of the Head of State.