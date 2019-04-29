Talgat Yergaliyev withdraws 2019 presidential bid

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Talgat Yergaliyev who was nominated by the Kazakhstan Builders' Union as a candidate for the 2019 presidential election will withdraw his presidential bid, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ak Zhol Democratic Party.

Yergaliyev declared that he will withdraw his presidential bid from the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan and will no longer run for the President of Kazakhstan.



Recall that Talgat Yergaliyev was nominated by the Union on April 26 and submitted his documents to the Central Election Commission on April 27.



First female candidate Daniya Yesspayeva won the Ak Zhol Democratic Party nomination by secret ballot earlier this month. The presidential election in Kazakhstan is scheduled to be held on June 9.