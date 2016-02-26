Talks in Astana mark the new stage in Kazakhstan-Egypt relations - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Egypt plan to cooperate in the space sphere, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev informed upon

completion of the bilateral talks with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit.

N. Nazarbayev noted that Egypt was the first Arab country to launch a satellite. The satellite of Egypt was launched from the cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The second satellite of Egypt "EgyptSat" was also launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome in 2014.

"In future we plan to develop intergovernmental agreements in this sphere," the President of Kazakhstan noted.

Additionally, President Nazarbayev stressed that bilateral negoations in Astana mark the new stage in Kazakhstan-Egypt relations.

