Talks on EAEU-India free trade zone scheduled for January 2018

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The talks on the free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and India will start in January 2018, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Russia Pankaj Saran said at the 4th Eurasian Economic Congress in Moscow on 6 December, BelTA has learned.

Mentioning an expert research, the diplomat said that tanks to a free trade zone the trade between India and the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union will reach $50-60 billion.



The ambassador stressed that the EAEU is of great interest to India. In his words, the parties could implement joint projects in IT, pharmaceutics, and the services sector.



The Congress, which is held with the support of the Eurasian Economic Commission, has gathered about 800 participants. The event helps promote dialogue between the business community, the Eurasian Economic Commission, the authorities of the EAEU states, professional and public organizations. One of the main topics for discussion is the restart of economic relations between the countries of the Eurasian continent. Separate sessions at the congress discuss the EAEU Customs Code, the operation of the common pharmaceutical market, the development of the common energy market, and industrial cooperation, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .