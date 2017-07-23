Tango performed at Argentina's National Day at EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Day of Argentina has been held at the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

The event traditionally kicked off with the flag-raising ceremony and national anthems of Kazakhstan and Argentina. Minister of Information and Communication of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev greeted guests of the event on behalf of the Government of Kazakhstan. He also congratulated the people of Argentina on the National Day that was marked on the 9th of July and wished the country prosperity and wellbeing.



"For us Argentina is the land of contrasts, picturesque landscapes and friendly people with unique and bright national character and rich culture. It is the country that gave the world such great thinkers as Jorge Luis Borges and Julio Cortazar. Buenos Aires is the motherland of tango, the dance loved around the world. Football legends Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi are respected by Kazakhstani fans of all ages," Minister Abayev said.







According to the minister, despite the fact that our countries are separated by thousands of kilometers, Kazakhstan and Argentina has a lot in common. Both happen to have big territories (Argentina is the 8th and Kazakhstan is the 9th biggest countries in the world) and common values such as hospitality, respect for elders and strive for knowledge.



During the ceremony, Lino Baranao, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovative Production of Argentina, said that Argentina looks for ways to find alternative solutions that has no negative impact on environment. Thanks to its privileged geographic position, Argentina boasts a lot of renewable resources such as solar energy, wind, geothermal energy which it can use to its advantage.







Minister of the Federal System of Media and Public Content of Argentina Hernan Santiago Lombardi, in turn, stressed that Future Energy is not just a slogan. Argentina is deeply concerned about the future of the planet and recognizes the importance of developing new energy sources to find balance between the development of economy and sustainable development.







After the official ceremony, guests watched Argentinian dancers perform the most popular dances in the world - tango and the Argentinian folk dance malambo.







It should be noted that Argentina's capital Buenos Aires bids to host the specialized EXPO 2023 which will take place from January-April 2023. "Our project is dedicated to the theme Creative industries in the epoch of digital rapprochement. Our EXPO will be the first such exhibition held in Latin America. This event will allow to demonstrate the wealth and potential of our country," Hernan Lombardi added.



















