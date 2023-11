TARAZ. KAZINFORM - A mother has left alone her 3-year-old son in Mirzoyan Street, Taraz city.

The kid's name is Alikhan. According to his words his mother's name is Altynai.



The boy said that he and his mother have come to Taraz from Almaty city to visit his grandmother. His mother left him in the street alone and walked away.



Taraz police are seeking helping in returning the lost child to his home.