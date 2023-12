TARAZ. KAZINFORM - A fire broke out at one of the cafes in Taraz city on early Wednesday morning.

The firefighters responded to the scene at 5:05 a.m. and put out the flames in 20 minutes. According to reports, it covered an area of 32 square meters. Rano-Begim café was closed when the fire started. No one was hurt in the blaze and it is also unknown what caused it.