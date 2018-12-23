  • kz
    Taraz HUB IT Centre starts its work

    09:31, 23 December 2018
    Photo: None
    TARAZ. KAZINFORM Governor of Zhambyl region Askar Myrzakhmetov opened the Taraz HUB IT Centre, a joint project of Taraz Social-Entrepreneurship Corporation JSC and Benediximus Company, on Saturday.


    Taraz HUB IT Centre is called to help everyone to build a successful startup. It has registered eight companies so far that have already started their work. For example, Novacom Technology LLP became a laureate of the President's Altyn Sapa Prize as the Best Consumer Goods Producer. Representatives of Enactus Dulati shared their ideas, told about the ready projects seeking funding.

    Besides, the centre is expected to offer IT training to support small and medium-sized business. It also provides a co-working zone.

