Taraz Invest - AgroChemical Day 2016 kicks off in Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - The International Investment Forum "Taraz Invest - AgroChemical Day 2016" dedicated to the issues of attraction of investment and development of agrochemical industry has kicked off in Taraz city today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The forum was organized by the Zhambyl region administration together with United Chemical Company LLP.



The forum brought together about 33 participants, including experts of agrochemical industry, delegations of foreign businessmen from seven countries, government officials and SMEs. Investors who consider agrochemical industry attractive displayed great interest to the program of the event.



Advisor of the Kazakhstan Banks' Association Kuat Dombai, academician Valikhan Bishimbayev and head of the Kazakhstan Tourism Association Rashida Shaikenova were named as the moderators of the forum.



Akim (governor) of Zhambyl region Karim Kokrekbayev and First Vice Minister of Agriculture Kairat Aituganov addressed participants at the onset of the forum.



"Every year Zhambyl region expands its industrial potential and creates favorable climate to attract investment into the development of local production," governor Kokrekbayev noted. "Holding of the International Investment Forum "Taraz Invest - AgroChemical Day 2016" may become one step closer to strengthening of partnership in the sphere of industrial and chemical-engineering production."



Addressing the forum were also the governors of neighboring regions and mayors of twin cities, foreign ambassadors, Vice Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Berik Kamaliyev and Vice Chairman of the Board of JSC "Development Bank of Kazakhstan" Abai Sarkulov.



Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek briefed the participants on measures of state support provided by Kazakhstani development institutes, namely the Entrepreneurship Development Fund "Damu", the National Agency for Export and Investment KAZNEX INVEST, the National Agency for Technological Development, the Kazakhstan Center for Public and Private Partnership and other agencies.



Speech of Tulemis Shotanov, Vice Chairman of the Board of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken", was dedicated to the development of entrepreneurship in Zhambyl region.



At the forum Vice Chairman of the Board of JSC "Entrepreneurship Development Fund "Damu" Daulet Abilkairov and Managing Director of JSC "Administration of the Astana International Financial Center" Sayasat Nurbek gave an insight into mechanisms of fund raising.



Panel sessions arranged within the forum will give an opportunity not only to present innovative projects of chemical sector but also to discuss international cooperation in the sphere of agro-industrial complex and tourism.



An exhibition of promising investment projects in the field of chemical and construction industry, agro-industrial complex, and tourism is being held on the sidelines of the forum.



"Taraz Invest - AgroChemical Day 2016" is the first regional event dedicated to the development of agrochemical industry in Zhambyl region and the Special Economic Zone "Chemical Park "Taraz".



The forum is to result in signing of several memorandums on implementation of investment projects.