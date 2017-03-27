Taraz PO seizes 2.5 kg of heroin, arrests drug traffickers

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Prosecutor's office of Taraz has detained a group of drug traffickers, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the press service of the Zhambyl region Prosecutor's Office.

More than 2.5 kg of heroin and cash in the amount of 2.5 million tenge were seized during the searches. All suspects in the case with the sanction of the court are taken into custody. Department of Internal Affairs of the region is carrying out the pre-trial investigation.

"All efforts of law enforcement agencies should be aimed at combating organized crime, as they involve young people in criminal activities, and worst of all, make them use drugs. (...) Thanks to well-coordinated actions of law enforcement bodies of the region, we managed to prevent the spread of a significant amount of drugs", said the region's prosecutor Yernat Sybankulov.