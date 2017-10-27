Taraz supports switchover of Kazakh to Latin-based script

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Historical milestone for Kazakhstan - the switchover of the Kazakh alphabet to the Latin-based script by 2025 - generated lively discussions in Zhambyl region, Kazinform reports.

Students of local universities, philologists, veterans and many others gathered at the library named after Mukhtar Auezov on Friday. It was noted that the introduction of the Latinized script will boost competitiveness of the Kazakh language globally. The books from the regional fund of the museum published in the Latin script were displayed as well.



Magomad Toksabayev, executive secretary of the Taraz city council, said that the process of transition to the Latin-based script was well thought-out.



"The President realizes that the switchover is a big step and that the process cannot be speeded up. On the contrary, we must preserve the language heritage and not forget about the Cyrillic script," he added.