Taraz to impose quarantine on Apr 7

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Taraz city will impose quarantine starting from 00:00 April 7 to curb coronavirus infection spread, the Telegram Channel of the State Commission’s emergency operations centre reports.

The quarantine will impose entry and exit bans but for emergency services, law enforcement bodies, sanitary and epidemiological services, medical staff, cargo.

Public transport service will be restricted. People will be ordered to stay home but for going to groceries, drug stores and to work. People over 65 should not leave homes if absolutely necessary. Cafes and restaurants will offer delivery options from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Groceries, pharmaceuticals will be also open.