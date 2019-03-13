Tashkent hosts Kazakh-Uzbek Business Forum

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh-Uzbek Business Forum with the participation of more than 220 businessmen of the two countries has been held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The business forum was organized as part of the opening of the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan and for the continuation of stepping up work on win-win cooperation and the increase of the goods turnover between the two countries.



The event was opened by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Yermek Kosherbayev, who informed the forum participants about the main plans and trends of cooperation with Uzbekistan. He dwelled on the opportunities of cross-border cooperation.

The Vice Minister said that over the past year, the trade turnover between the countries increased by 26% and reached $2.4 billion. In light of this, he underlined that the border areas have substantial potential for bilateral cooperation.

"We visited the border areas of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and considered the opportunities opening up in this field. To build up trade, we are planning to create an international hub for trade and economic cooperation in Central Asia on the border of the two countries. Presently, the governments of our countries are actively discussing this matter. Alongside this, given the enormous potential of our cooperation, I would like to highlight three major lines, we work for: to increase trade, intensify investment cooperation, and develop the transport and logistics cooperation," said Yermek Kosherbayev.

Following the officials' speeches, the business forum continued the work in the B2B format, during which businessmen of the two countries discussed face-to-face the further prospects for mutually advantageous cooperation.