Tashkent pays tribute to Metrojet Flight 9268 crash victims

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The residents of Tashkent are bringing today flowers, candles and toys to the Russian Embassy to pay tribute to those killed in horrible Metrojet Flight crash over Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.

"We are grateful to the Uzbek people who expressed their condolences and support to the Russian nation on the phone, in letters to the Embassy staff and via social networks. We are especially grateful to those who brought flowers, candles and toys here and shared our grief," a statement of the Russian Embassy reads. ' "Undoubtedly, this action is one the evidences that Russian and Uzbek people have friendly and open ties, which are based on strategic partnership and allied relations between our countries," the Embassy staff says.