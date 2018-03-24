Tashkent-Shymkent bike-a-thon kicks off in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - The bike ride on route from Tashkent to Shymkent, dedicated to the Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan has started in the capital of Uzbekistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The bike ride was organized at the initiative of the Shymkent City Administration with the support from the Kazakh Embassy in Uzbekistan. Over 130 people took part in the 125-kilometre bike ride.





The official opening ceremony of the bike-a-thon took place in front of the monument to Abai Qunanbaiuly, a great Kazakh philosopher, which was installed next to the new building of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The event was attended by officials of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, as well as citizens of Tashkent.





Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Yerik Utembayev delivered opening remarks at the event. He highlighted the crucial role of the event in strengthening friendship and cooperation between the border regions of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, as well as the symbolism of the cycling event held during Nauryz holiday celebrations.





Athletes and cyclists from both countries actively participated in the bike-a-thon. At the same time, there was no age limit for the contestants. The ride involved both elderly people and children. The oldest participant is 60 years old, the youngest is 11. They are to overcome a long distance with challenging upward sloping sections.