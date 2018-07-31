Tashkent to host conference on new transport corridors in Central Asia

BAKU. KAZINFORM Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, will host an international conference titled "Central Asia in the system of international transport corridors: strategic perspectives and unrealized opportunities" on Sept. 20-21, the Foreign Trade Ministry of Uzbekistan stated.

During the event, issues of effective and mutually beneficial use of international transport corridors, formation of a single, branched and outwardly integrated transport space in Central Asia will be discussed to strengthen interrelations based on mutual trust and good-neighborliness, Trend reports.

The aim of the event will be further development of the dialogue with international financial institutions, organizations, transport unions, as well as representatives of transport and logistics companies to develop existing and form new transport corridors.