Tashkent to host Days of Kazakhstani Cinema

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Days of Kazakhstani Cinema will be held in the capital of Kazakhstan Tashkent, Kazinform reports.

Consul Ambassador of the Kazakh Embassy in Uzbekistan Farkhad Abdukhalykov and general director of Uzbekkino Atabek Mussayev agreed to hold the Days of Kazakhstani Cinema in Tashkent during the meeting.



The Days of Kazakhstani Cinema will take place this upcoming November within the framework of a youth film festival.



The event is called to strengthen bilateral relations between Astana and Tashkent in cinematography and familiarize Uzbek audience with films made in Kazakhstan nowadays.



The films will be screened in Kazakh and Russian. Entrance will be free of charge.