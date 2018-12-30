Tashkent to introduce a municipal wireless broadband network

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Tashkent will become the first city in Central Asia with a municipal network of wireless broadband Internet access. At the moment, 1200 Wi-Fi access points are already functioning in the capital, and by spring of the next year their number will be increased to 5,000, Uzbekistan National News Agency reported.

The end of 2018 was marked by the launch of a wireless Internet access network. A large-scale project is implemented by Asia Wireless Group. The unified Wi-Fi network was created under the SOLA brand. Now, residents and guests of Tashkent can use the Internet at any time and in any place of the provider's service area.

According to the State Investment Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the SOLA system provides two types of access - paid and free. Free access is provided after viewing ads. Paid tariffs work without traffic restrictions and are distinguished by increased flexibility: the subscriber is offered to make an hour, daily, weekly or monthly subscription.