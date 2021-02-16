Task is to provide economic growth of around 3% in 2021, Kazakh Economy Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The task for this year is to provide economic growth of around 3%,» the Kazakh National Economy Minister, Asset Irgaliyev, said.

«Taking into account the goals set by the President and those outlined in the Nur Otan election program there were defined target indicators that should be achieved in 2021. First of all, it is crucial to ensure economic growth of 3% in 2021. To this end targeted parameters were determined for each industry and region,» he told the Government meeting.

He added that one of the key tasks is to attract investments up to KZT 15.4 trln in 2021.

According to him, this year plans to ensure GRP growth up to 3%. It is targeted to attract KZT 725 bln of investments. 662,000 sq m of housing will be put into operation, and 34,000 jobs will be created this year.