Tasmagambetov held meeting on preparation for EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Imangali Tasmagambetov has held a meeting for discussing the course of organization of the EXPO 2017 international specialized exhibition.

Mayor of Astana city Asset Issekeshev, Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly and First Deputy CEO of the JSC NC Astana EXPO 2017 Marat Omarov participated in the meeting.

Speaking on the importance of the oncoming event, Imangali Tasmagambetov emphasized that organization and holding the EXPO 2017 should demonstrate all the achievements of independent Kazakhstan and the image of the capital city. "Due to this, the city’s infrastructure must be ready for the event and accepting visitors. The municipal authorities must take all required measures to ensure comfortable, secure and interesting stay of the EXPO participants and guests as much as possible,” said Tasmagambetov.

“In order to fulfill the President’s instructions, the Ministry of Culture and Sport, Astana administration and JSC NC Astana EXPO 2017 need to enhance joint work on preparation of the cultural program and ensure timely fulfillment of organizational tasks,” he added.

Recall that the Ministry of Culture and Sport, Astana administration and JSC NC Astana EXPO 2017 have already developed a comprehensive programme. The program includes numerous cultural activities such as demonstration of Kazakhs’ traditional art, theatrical performances, international projects, exhibitions, sports and educational events.

According to the Vice PM, the municipal authorities must improve the quality of the services to be offered to the EXPO attendees and visitors. The participants discussed also transport infrastructure of EXPO venues and Astana city and transport-logistics system. “Public transport routes must be optimized and new systems of administration of transport flows must be introduced,” he stressed.

In this regard, the Vice PM gave a number of instructions to the attendees. Thus, the Mayor of Astana was charged to study engineering and transport infrastructure of the capital together with experts and find suitable options of transport flows. The Mayor's Office was also commissioned to organize comfortable stay of the guests and ensure their security as well as to ensure highest level of cultural and mass events during the EXPO 2017.

Evidently, such a large-scale event will give a new impetus to the development of small and medium businesses and to mastering new technologies. The exhibition will let attract significant private investments in construction of expo venues and infrastructure of the capital city. Alongside, the EXPO 2017 will let promote tourism sector of the country thus ensuring long-term socio-economic effect.