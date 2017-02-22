Tasmagambetov, Lavrov discuss Kazakh-Russian coop

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Russia Imangali Tasmagambetov has presented today letters of credence to State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Grigoriy Karassin, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Moscow.

After the ceremony, Tasmagambetov met with Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov. The sides discussed the state and prospects of the Russian-Kazakh cooperation, the interaction of the countries as part of their membership in integration structures as well as relevant issues of the regional and international agendas.

The Kazakh Ambassador expressed condolences to the Russian FM upon untimely death of Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vitaly Churkin.