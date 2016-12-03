Tasmagambetov: Number of children in orphanages should be reduced

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On December 2, 2016 Vice Prime Minister Imangali Tasmagambetov held a meeting on problems of reducing the number of children in orphanages, primeminister.kz reported.

Zagipa Baliyeva, Deputy of the Majilis and Children's Rights Ombudsman, Minister of Education and Science Erlan Sagadiyev, as well as representatives of government executive agencies, NGOs and commercial organizations took part in the meeting.

The meeting raised a topic of developing of a unified database of orphans and children left without parental care as well as persons wishing to adopt children.

"The Head of State had instructed governmental authorities to reduce the number of children in orphanages. So, governmental authorities carried out systematic and consistent work in this area”, said the Vice PM.

Alternative forms of family such as foster and host families will be introduced starting from January 2017. These initiatives will be funded by the State.

Tasmagambetov added that NGOs such as Ana Uiy that implements "Adoption Support Center" project will be involved in the work.

The latest data show that every year adaptation centers help more than six thousand children to be adopted, get foster care or be returned to their families or in some cases be placed in orphanages.

"All concerned state agencies have to intensify their efforts to reduce the number of children in orphanages through adoption, guardianship and foster care", added Tasmagambetov.

Summing up the meeting the Vice PM instructed the responsible structures, together with the Ombudsman and NGOs to prepare their proposals on improving the legislation concerning involvement of NGOs in adoption.

