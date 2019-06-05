Taspikhov's agents meet with Pavlodar region's electorate

PAVLODAR REGION. KAZINFORM Nelli Karimova, the agent of presidential candidate Amangeldy Taspikhov, held a meeting with the staff of LLP Ekibastuzcommunservice.

Nelli Karimova is the Chairperson of Pavlodar region's Local Trade Union of the Workers of Utilities, Transport, Construction and Services Sectors.



Taking the floor, Ms. Karimova informed the attendees about the main provisions of Amangeldy Taspikhov's election platform.



Another representative of the abovementioned organization Zhumabay Mukhametalin met with the staff of Pavlodar-based Rehabilitation Center for Children with Locomotor Disorders.



He acquainted the participants of the meeting with the biography of Amangeldy Taspikhov and the main aspects of his election platform.



Recall that the Presidential election in Kazakhstan will be held on Sunday, June 9. The Central Election Commission has registered 7 candidates. The pre-election agitation began on May 11.