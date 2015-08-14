  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    TASS General Director: Kazinform is a trusted partner

    20:51, 14 August 2015
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW - ASTANA. KAZINFORM - General Director of the Information Telegraph Agency of Russia (ITAR-TASS) Sergei Mikhailov has congratulated "Kazinform" International News Agency on its 95th anniversary.

    "Within 95 years news of Kazinform has become a real chronicle of Kazakhstan covering major events of the country. Due to its professional devotion to the principles of objective journalism, Kazinform has won fame and respect in Kazakhstan and beyond it. At present, when the media space is rapidly transforming, the Agency has managed to keep the leading position in the information environment of the country. TASS news agency views Kazinform as a reliable partner. May I sincerely wish you further success, sustainable development and prosperity," the congratulatory letter reads.

    Tags:
    Astana Mass media Kazakhstan and Russia Events Diplomacy Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!