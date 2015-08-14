TASS General Director: Kazinform is a trusted partner

MOSCOW - ASTANA. KAZINFORM - General Director of the Information Telegraph Agency of Russia (ITAR-TASS) Sergei Mikhailov has congratulated "Kazinform" International News Agency on its 95th anniversary.

"Within 95 years news of Kazinform has become a real chronicle of Kazakhstan covering major events of the country. Due to its professional devotion to the principles of objective journalism, Kazinform has won fame and respect in Kazakhstan and beyond it. At present, when the media space is rapidly transforming, the Agency has managed to keep the leading position in the information environment of the country. TASS news agency views Kazinform as a reliable partner. May I sincerely wish you further success, sustainable development and prosperity," the congratulatory letter reads.