Tatarstan academics eager to coop with International Turkic Academy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Wednesday, President of the International Turkic Academy (TWESCO) Darkhan Kydyrali met with the academics of Tatarstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sides exchanged views on strengthening the partnership relations among scientific organizations and carrying out joint research.

Director of the Institute of Archaeology of Tatarstan National Academy of Sciences Airat Sitdikov and Director of the Oriental studies Institute of the Kazan Federal University Ramil Khayrutdinov said that their organizations were interested in cooperation with the Academy.



In turn, Darkhan Kydyrali said that the TWESCO had always been open for the establishment of scientific ties and talked about some events scheduled for 2019. He also shared information about preparations for the World Congress of Turkologists, the 750th anniversary of Altyn Orda and organization of expeditions to the regions representing historical interest for the TWESCO.