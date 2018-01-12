  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Tatarstan to host int'l Turkological conference

    08:15, 12 January 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The IX International Turkological Conference "Turkic world: Problems of language, literature, history and culture" will take place in Tatarstan on April 12-14, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the International Turkic Academy. 

    Participants of the conference will focus on such topics as literature and folklore of the Turkic people, problems of cultural linguistics, translation and translation studies, actual problems of Turkic linguistics, the history of culture of the Turkic people, innovations in teaching Turkic languages and literatures.

    Working languages of the conference are Russian, Tatar, Turkish and English.

    Researchers, universities professors and post-graduate students can apply and submit materials for participation in the conference through March 18, 2018.

    Tags:
    Turkic speaking states Culture Events
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!