Tatarstan to host int'l Turkological conference

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The IX International Turkological Conference "Turkic world: Problems of language, literature, history and culture" will take place in Tatarstan on April 12-14, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the International Turkic Academy.

Participants of the conference will focus on such topics as literature and folklore of the Turkic people, problems of cultural linguistics, translation and translation studies, actual problems of Turkic linguistics, the history of culture of the Turkic people, innovations in teaching Turkic languages and literatures.



Working languages of the conference are Russian, Tatar, Turkish and English.



Researchers, universities professors and post-graduate students can apply and submit materials for participation in the conference through March 18, 2018.