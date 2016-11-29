Tatyana Valovaya: EEU, Thailand have good potential for dialogue development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Member of the Board (Minister) of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tatyana Valovaya held negotiations with Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand Virasakdi Futrakul and Vice Minister of Commerce of this country Winichi Chaemchaeng in Bangkok.

The sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues of cooperation, the EEC press service reported.

“It is evident that the EEU and Thailand have good potential for the development of dialogue. Thai business should use all the advantages offered by the Eurasian economic integration,” Valovaya said.

She highlighted that since the EEU's establishment, many countries of the Southeast Asia have expressed their interest in Eurasian integration.

At a workshop devoted to the development of Thailand-EEU ties, the EEC Minister made a presentation of the Union for the Thai officials and businessmen.

The representatives of the EEC Department for Technical Regulation and Accreditation, Department for Sanitary, Phytosanitary and Veterinary Measures and Department for Entrepreneurship Development made reports at the workshop too.

The EEU experts answered Thai businessmen’s questions regarding foreign economic operations with the partners from EEU.