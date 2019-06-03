Tax credits to let enterprises reach profitability - President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, at a meeting with the public in Taraz, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the attendees that the Government was drafting new amendments to the Tax Code.

"At my instruction, the Government is now drafting a package of amendments to the Tax Code. As per these amendments, the new enterprises will be issued investment tax credits for a period of 3-5 years which will enable them to secure a foothold in the market and reach profitability," Akorda press service informs.



The President also touched upon the importance of development of special economic zones.

"Taraz Chemical Park SEZ should turn into the growth point of the region's industry," he stressed.



"The Government and the regional administration jointly work on attraction of investors for the implementation of projects in the SEZ territory," he added.

