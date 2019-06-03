  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Tax credits to let enterprises reach profitability - President

    15:01, 03 June 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, at a meeting with the public in Taraz, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the attendees that the Government was drafting new amendments to the Tax Code.

    "At my instruction, the Government is now drafting a package of amendments to the Tax Code. As per these amendments, the new enterprises will be issued investment tax credits for a period of 3-5 years which will enable them to secure a foothold in the market and reach profitability," Akorda press service informs.

    The President also touched upon the importance of development of special economic zones.

    "Taraz Chemical Park SEZ should turn into the growth point of the region's industry," he stressed.

    "The Government and the regional administration jointly work on attraction of investors for the implementation of projects in the SEZ territory," he added.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Zhambyl region President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!