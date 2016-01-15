Taxi involved in car accident which killed 2

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Minibus taxi has collided with a snowplow on Astana-Shchuchinsk motorway.

The road accident has killed two people.

The tragedy took place January 14 on 220 km of "Astana-Petropavlovsk" highway near Karazhar village. A driver of Mercedes Benz minivan made a head-on collision with a snow-removal vehicle MAN. As a result of the accident 2 passengers of the minibus, born in 1957 and 1991, were killed.

Minivan's driver, born in 1961, and the third passenger were taken to the central hospital of Makinsk rural area.

The investigation is underway.