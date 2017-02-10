Taxi stop points likely to appear in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Taxi stop points may appear in the Kazakh capital Astana, director of the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Astana city Gani Tasmaganbetov said Friday.

"It is no secret that the number of official taxi service providers has decreased dramatically in Astana. Over the past three years 16 taxi companies were closed. Today there are only eight official taxi service providers. Hence, we are working together with the Transport Association of the city to improve the situation in that sector, including creating taxi stop points in Astana," Tasmaganbetov noted at the annual conference of entrepreneurs.



In his words, the idea of the chamber was strongly supported by the Astana city administration.



Tasmaganbetov added that money has already been earmarked for the project.