Taylor Swift sang Smelly Cat with Lisa Kudrow on stage

So no one told Taylor her life was gonna be this way. In less than a week she's been joined by two Friends stars on stage. First Joey and now Phoebe.

Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe, joined Taylor in Los Angeles to perform Smelly Cat together. It was, in the words of Janice, OH. MY. GOD.

Fans at the 1989 World Tour concert couldn't help but join in with Lisa and Taylor to sing about the poor feline.

So, if we're thinking Friends, Phoebe finally got her wish and sang Smelly Cat in front of thousands of people.

Taylor was also joined by Selena Gomez and Justin Timberlake during her last night performing in LA.

It's become a running theme for Swifties to see some of Taylor's famous friends on stage with her.

Earlier this year she was joined by Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner and Karlie Kloss while on stage in London.