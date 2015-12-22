TCO fined at KZT 124 mln 600 thousand for ecological damage

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The court of Atyrau region has levied more than 12 mln tenge penalty against LLP Tengizchevroil, Kazinform reports.

The fine was imposed on the company for the ecological damage caused by crude gas flaring.

The region’s Environment Department filed a lawsuit against TCO for ecological damages estimated at 124, 514,855 tenge. By a decision of the specialized inter-district economic court of Atyrau region, the department’s claim has been fully satisfied. TCO paid 124, 514,855 tenge penalty and official fees to the amount of 3,738,446 tenge, the press service of the court says.