TCO increasing gas production

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - "Tengizchevroil" LLP, which is developing Tengiz and Korolev oil and gas fields, is increasing the volume of gas production.

According to the press service of the company, in 2008 Tengizchevroil completed projects on sour gas injection and construction of the second generation plant. These resulted in daily oil production increase up to 75 000 tons, or 600,000 barrels per day, and daily production of natural gas - up to 22 million cubic meters.

In 2015, TCO sold 1.27 million tons of liquefied gas and 6.85 billion cube meters of dry gas to customers.

NOTE: Tengizchevroil LLP was formed between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Chevron Corporation in 1993 to explore and develop super giant Tengiz oilfield. Today TCO is the largest and safest company in Kazakhstan which produces and markets crude oil, gas and sulfur.