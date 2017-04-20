TCO to enter into 2bln tenge contracts with local SMEs

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM LLP Tengizchevroil developing Tengiz oil deposit in Atyrau region is planning to enter into 2bln tenge worth contracts with 70 companies of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“TCO which has already launched construction of the third-generation plant is cooperating today both with the suppliers of goods, services and with small and medium enterprises.

The company has organized a forum in order to attract small companies to output expansion at Tengiz. The forum participants stated that general contractors of TCO should contribute to the development of the region by attracting local small enterprises to the contractual works.

TCO is planning to enter into 70 contracts to the amount of 2bln tenge, according to General Manager of the TCO Department of Government & Public Affairs Rzabek Artygaliyev.

Recall that after the construction of the third generation plant, annual oil output at Tengiz is forecast to be raised by 12mln tonnes and reach 39mln tonnes.