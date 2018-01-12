Teacher goes missing in blinding blizzard in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - A teacher caught in bad weather disappeared on January 11 in Bereke village of North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

The alarm was raised after the 20-year-old man didn't return home on Thursday. The police immediately launched a rescue effort which stretched into its second day this morning.



According to the regional press service, the teacher left the school building at 12:30 p.m. He apparently lost his way in the blinding blizzard and dropped by to a fellow villager's house. That was the last time he was seen.



Marat Alzhanov, head of the local police office, confirmed that a volunteer rescue effort is underway as well. The police are searching for the missing teacher in the nearby villages and in the steppe.