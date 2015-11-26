Teacher uses WhatsApp for English lessons

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM - Social media is not always a waste of time, particularly for students. An English teacher at a school in Ahad Rafidah in Asir region has been using WhatsApp to communicate with his students and teach them words and pronunciation.

According to local media, the teacher gives instructions to the students to record the pronunciation of new words and send them to him. He then replies and corrects their mistakes, the Arab News reports. "This method has many benefits, including saving time. It also helps students to compete with each other in the classroom, besides boosting their confidence in pronunciation because he practices it at home first," the teacher was quoted as saying. The teacher said the student does not send him the answer immediately, but do it after several attempts to improve himself. This also makes it easier for the teacher to assess his students. Saad Al-Qarni, the educational supervisor and head of the English department, said: "Technology is a blessing if used properly. It is not limited to sharing news and video clips, but there are creative people who harness such means in various areas, and the teacher, Saleh, managed to make use it to polish the English language skills of his students."