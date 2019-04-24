  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Team Belarus land in Kazakhstan for 2019 IIHF World Ice Hockey Championships

    18:16, 24 April 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Belarusian national hockey team have landed at the international airport of Nur-Sultan earlier this morning, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

    The Belarusian hockey players are here to vie in the Group A of the 2019 IIHF World Ice Hockey Chairmanships.

    Ahead of the championships, Team Kazakhstan will hold friendly matches with Belarus and South Korea on April 25 and 26.

    South Korean hockey players arrived in Nur-Sultan on Tuesday.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Hockey
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!