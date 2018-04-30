Team Golovkin kicks off GGGVanes Fight Week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of K2/360 Promotions Tom Loeffler and trainer Abel Sanchez have kicked off the Fight Week for Gennady Golovkin and Vanes Martirosyan, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Loeffler took to his Instagram account to invite fans to Golovkin vs. Martirosyan bout set to be held on May 5.



In the video Loeffler urged fans to buy tickets to attend GGG vs. Vanes fight at the StubHub Center in California.



Sachez joined Loeffler in the video saying that the team had a great training camp and can't wait to get into the ring. The trainer was confident they will have a full house.



Kazakhstani fans will be able to watch the Golovkin vs. Martirosyan showdown in a live broadcast at 9:00 a.m. on May 6.