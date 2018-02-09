Team Kazakhstan battles past India in Fed Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan secured a 2-1 win over India in the Pool A tie of the Fed Cup on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

After Yulia Putintseva lost to Ankita Raina in three sets, Dias Doskarayev replaced Gozal Ainitdinova and Zhibek Kulambayeva with more experienced Zarina Diyas and Yulia Putintseva in the doubles.



The Kazakh duo crashed Prarthana Thombare and Ankita Raina 6-0, 6-4.



It is to be recalled that Diyas' straight sets win gave Kazakhstan a 1-0 lead in the first rubber against India.



On Day 3 of the Fed Cup Kazakhstan will clash with China.