Team Kazakhstan beats S Korea ahead of 2019 IIHF World Ice Hockey Chairmanships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Team Kazakhstan had a final test match ahead of the 2019 IIHF World Ice Hockey Chairmanships Group A, Kazinform learnt from SPORTINFORM. The Kazakh team scored 3 goals in the match against South Korea. Dustin Boyd, Anton Sagadeyev and Anton Nekryach were the goal-scorers.

Kazakhstan-South Korea 3:0 (1:0, 1:0, 1:0)

1:0 - Boyd (Dietz) - 07:45 (shorthanded goal)

2:0 - Sagadeyev (Shalapov, Akolzin) - 27:44

3:0 - Nekryach (Zhailauov, Sagadeyev) - 47:47 (power play)