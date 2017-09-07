Team Kazakhstan dominates, wins Tour de DMZ 2017 in S Korea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM National junior team of Kazakhstan took part in the "Tour de DMZ 2017 International Cycling organized by the South Korean Ministry of Interior, the press-service of the Kazakhstan Cycling Federation reports.

Kazakhstani riders demonstrated confident and coordinated work in group races in all four stages, not leaving a single chance to their rivals in GC taking all three medals in the multi-day race. And 17-year-old gold medalist Igor Tzhan from Taldykorgan was also named "Best Young Racer" and won the "Points Classification".





According to the team's trainer Vadim Gorbachevsky, now the team is going back to Almaty to prepare for the World Championship that will be held in Norway from 16 to 24 September.