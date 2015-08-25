Team Kazakhstan ready for Asian Junior Boxing Championships 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Boxers of Kazakhstan's national team and head coach Myrzagali Aitzhanov have landed in the capital of Thailand Bangkok this morning.

The delegation consisting of 22 people, including 10 athletes, will represent Kazakhstan at the 2015 ASBC Asian Confederation Junior Boxing Championships. Former Kazakhstani professional boxer Marat Mazimbayev is expected to join Team Kazakhstan in Bangkok in a couple of days. The championship will kick off on August 26 and is due to run through September 5.